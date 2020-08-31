7,600 Shares in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 185,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

WTFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. 9,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

