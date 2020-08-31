$640.45 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will post $640.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.93 million to $659.30 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $704.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.