$520.45 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report sales of $520.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.51 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $567.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. 13,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,402. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

