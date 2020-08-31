4,900 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.88. 9,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.