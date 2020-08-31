4,720 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 763.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,624. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.