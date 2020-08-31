4,720 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 763.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,624. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.