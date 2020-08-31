40,910 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,438. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.