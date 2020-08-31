3,813 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

NOC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.57. 6,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,635. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.