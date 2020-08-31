35,139 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,793,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $20,836,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 140,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

BSX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,277. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,755 shares of company stock worth $574,168. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

