$351.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $351.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.56 million and the highest is $375.00 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

NYSE COG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 94,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,399. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.