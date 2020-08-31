35,000 Shares in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Acquired by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. CLS Investments LLC owned 6.86% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

Shares of FITE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.68. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.