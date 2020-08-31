32,584 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,075. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.