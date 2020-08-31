311 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 1,353.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research stock traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $340.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

