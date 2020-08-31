$31.53 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $31.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Alphatec reported sales of $29.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $126.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.11 million to $129.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $148.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $152.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 1,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $385.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.92. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,929 shares of company stock worth $272,713. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,023.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 613,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 825.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

