2,837 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.