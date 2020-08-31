28,181 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 243,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

