2,568 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,748,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after acquiring an additional 217,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $425.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

