$23.14 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $23.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.89 million to $23.80 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $98.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.88 million to $99.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $105.17 million, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,240. The company has a market capitalization of $492.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,078,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 453,045 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,840,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,048,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

