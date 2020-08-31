2,251 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra upped their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,824,669 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.67. 37,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,440. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

