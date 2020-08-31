2,234 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $10,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 98,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,515. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

