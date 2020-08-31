2,135 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.27. 54,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

