$2.04 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.10. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.30. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.