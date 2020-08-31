19,739 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,813. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,095. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

