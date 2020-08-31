18,560 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 722,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,422. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $799.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

