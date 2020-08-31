$18.77 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post $18.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.09 million to $19.60 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $75.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.96 million to $76.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $110.15 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $354,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $278,338.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,277.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,202 shares of company stock worth $4,593,991 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. 7,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

