14,036 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1,204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 216,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after buying an additional 200,104 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,419. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

