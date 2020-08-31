1,204 Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of FMC by 112.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $108.55. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

