10,567 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after buying an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,131,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,403 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. 95,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.