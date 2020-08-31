1,051 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,896. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

