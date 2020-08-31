$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.46. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

