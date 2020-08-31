$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.46. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

