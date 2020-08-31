$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hubbell by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 38.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.30. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,539. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.