$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. 1,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,385. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

