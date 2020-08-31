-$0.65 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,137. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.42. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

