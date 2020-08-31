$0.63 EPS Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.63. Entegris reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,572. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

