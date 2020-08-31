-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.02). American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,886,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 394,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,386. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.