Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,109. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

