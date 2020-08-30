ZINC Market Capitalization Tops $418,715.98 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $418,715.98 and approximately $3,412.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $671.00 or 0.05767215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015124 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

