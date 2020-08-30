ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ZLNDY opened at $43.99 on Friday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

