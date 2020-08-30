Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Buy

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $89.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kubota has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

