Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) to Hold

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.