Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 86.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 88.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

