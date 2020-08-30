Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Hold

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

