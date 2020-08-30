Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Buy

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

CCAP opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $347.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

