Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $10.17 on Thursday. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $3,089,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

