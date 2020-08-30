Zacks Investment Research Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $3.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price decreased by Zacks Investment Research to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s current price.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market cap of $712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

