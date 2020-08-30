Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.74 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 388.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

In related news, President Larry Zhang acquired 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 2,952,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,609,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,836,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,393.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

