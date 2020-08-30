Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBEV. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Age Beverages by 198.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

