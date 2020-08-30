Zacks Investment Research Lowers MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Hold

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

