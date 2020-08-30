Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $793.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 89.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $46,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

