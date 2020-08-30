Zacks Investment Research Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Hold

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. York Water has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $591.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 392.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of York Water by 174.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

