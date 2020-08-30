Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Sell

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Draftkings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

DKNG stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59. Draftkings has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts expect that Draftkings will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth $49,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

